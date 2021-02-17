Washington Trust Bank Purchases 5,359 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. 84,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.