Washington Trust Bank Sells 11,284 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

