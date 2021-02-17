Washington Trust Bank Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 64,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,231.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

