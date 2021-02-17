Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

WM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $112.37. 44,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

