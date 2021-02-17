Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Up to $58.50

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), but opened at GBX 62 ($0.81). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 62.47 ($0.82), with a volume of 40,029 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.26. The company has a market capitalization of £28.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

