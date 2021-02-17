Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) Sets New 12-Month High at $575.20

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 575.20 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 574.40 ($7.50), with a volume of 32767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($7.09).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.57. The company has a market cap of £101.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

