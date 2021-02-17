Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Trimmed by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 830.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $5,592,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 132.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.