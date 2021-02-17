Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $265.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.