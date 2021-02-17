Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Watts Water Technologies worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

