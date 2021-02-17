Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.91. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 533,416 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $516.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.