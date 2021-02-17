Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $48.50 million and $183,144.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00061106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00328165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00082541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00071627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00443000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00173190 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,945,931 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.