Waves Price Tops $11.35 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.35 or 0.00022230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $166.06 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,356,894 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

