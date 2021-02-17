WaykiChain Market Cap Hits $73.08 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and $9.16 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00061804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00852545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.89 or 0.04941644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015983 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

