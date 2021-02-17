WazirX Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $48.57 million and $7.57 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00454184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172571 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

