WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 7.7%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) (ETR:WCMK) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.46 ($5.25) and last traded at €4.46 ($5.25). 83,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.14 ($4.87).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The firm has a market cap of $610.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (WCMK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.