WeBlock Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One WeBlock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBlock has a market cap of $54,364.43 and $20,992.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeBlock has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00059683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00275880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00072690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00417328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00177467 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock

Buying and Selling WeBlock

WeBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBlock directly using U.S. dollars.

