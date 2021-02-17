WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $30,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

