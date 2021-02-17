Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (JEN)

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR: JEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JEN stock opened at €28.58 ($33.62) on Wednesday. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

