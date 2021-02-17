Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Meritage Homes (MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

1/21/2021 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MTH traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,820. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,805 shares of company stock worth $161,784 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

