Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP.L) (BHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON: BHP):

2/11/2021 – BHP Group (BHP.L) had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2021 – BHP Group (BHP.L) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BHP Group (BHP.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/4/2021 – BHP Group (BHP.L) is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – BHP Group (BHP.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – BHP Group (BHP.L) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (BHP.L) stock opened at GBX 2,303.50 ($30.10) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,089.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,819.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The firm has a market cap of £48.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,311 ($30.19).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

