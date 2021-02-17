Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twitter (TWTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently:

2/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’ fourth-quarter 2020 revenues increased year over year on a global, broad-based recovery in advertising revenues driven by continued strength in markets that saw earlier recoveries from the pandemic. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Global conversation around current events and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well for the stock.”

2/11/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/20/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Extended partnership with NBC for Olympic Games is expected to expand its penetration. Additionally, product improvement, including continued increases in relevance across notifications, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification remains an overhang on Twitter’s prospects. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/13/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/12/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $58.00.

1/5/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 156,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twitter by 771.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

