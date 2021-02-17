Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (FP)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA: FP):

  • 2/17/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.50 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €40.50 ($47.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.80 ($50.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – TOTAL SE (FP.PA) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA FP opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.16.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

