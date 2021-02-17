Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

2/12/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $109.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/8/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

1/11/2021 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/4/2021 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.08. 5,520,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,434.86 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,273,201 shares of company stock valued at $226,978,472. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

