Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trane Technologies (TT)

2/11/2021 – Trane Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

2/9/2021 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

2/8/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/8/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $158.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.40. 5,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

