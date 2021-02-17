Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $294.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 41384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.78).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.69.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

