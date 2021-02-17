Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,380. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 3,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 6,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $72,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

