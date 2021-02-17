Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,380. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.35.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.