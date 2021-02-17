Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $145.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE:RBC traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,096. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.