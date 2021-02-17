Wells Fargo & Company Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $475.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.48.

Shares of RNG opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.89. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

