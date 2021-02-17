Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WFC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 404,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,672,375. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.