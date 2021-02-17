Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $36.59. Approximately 80,216,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 38,078,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 214,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,527,000 after buying an additional 5,717,300 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.