Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.41% of Welltower worth $2,808,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

