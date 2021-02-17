WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 210000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.