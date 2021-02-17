Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.09, but opened at C$0.11. Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) (CVE:WGF)

Wescan Goldfields Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Jojay gold property comprising five claim blocks covering an area of 1,496 hectares; the Munro Lake gold property covering an area of 2,489 hectares; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar gold property covering an area of 6,513 hectares located to the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wescan Goldfields Inc. (WGF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.