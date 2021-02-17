Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.82

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.82 and traded as low as C$8.90. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 378,385 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

