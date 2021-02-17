West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WST traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $292.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.03. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

