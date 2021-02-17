Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 95000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

About Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.