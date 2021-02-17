Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 893,012 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

