Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTT opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

