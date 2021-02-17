Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.06% of Western Digital worth $516,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. 247,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

