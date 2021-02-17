Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $70.28.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $116,540,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.