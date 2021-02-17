Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE WLKP opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $831.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

