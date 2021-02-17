Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Position Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems makes up about 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 4.11% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $38,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

