WEX (WEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.51.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

