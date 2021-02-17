Wey Education (LON:WEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.17

Wey Education plc (LON:WEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.17 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48). Wey Education shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 322,930 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.48. The company has a market cap of £48.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other Wey Education news, insider Jacqueline Daniell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

