WHALE Achieves Market Cap of $73.93 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 94.7% against the US dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $73.93 million and $859,377.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for about $14.64 or 0.00028358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

WHALE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

