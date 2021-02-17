Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057,033 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.94% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $364,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

WPM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 163,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.