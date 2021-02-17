Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Shares Gap Up to $2,873.50

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,873.50 ($37.54), but opened at GBX 2,976 ($38.88). Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at GBX 2,944.40 ($38.47), with a volume of 293 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

