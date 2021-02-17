WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $223.85 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $223.85 million and $2.12 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006404 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

