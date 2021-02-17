Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WHITF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
