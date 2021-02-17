Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WHITF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

