Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $39.26 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart token can now be bought for $4,417.70 or 0.08525797 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00317034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00074331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00453507 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.29 or 0.85424523 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

